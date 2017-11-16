I Always Wear Pant No Matter the outfit…Actress, Moyo Lawal Replies

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, almost stirred up a convo recently after she shared sexy and near transparent outfit which got her fans talking.

One of her fans urged her industry colleagues to talk to her into wearing pants but they turned it into fun as the like of actress, Anita Joseph, had to defend her by letting him know that sometimes breeze needs to penetrate that part of the body.

2muchbar @anitajoseph8 Pls advice your friend @moyolawalofficial to be wearing pant!

anitajoseph8 @2muchbar awww my dear, is good to allow air into d place you know

2muchbar @anitajoseph8 if that is the case, what is worth doing is worth doing well! @moyolawalofficial should come out completely naked next time! Including you lol

moyolawalofficial @2muchbar I will reply you today ....I always wear underwear ...will let you know specifically when I don't ...are we good?