Actress, Iyabo Ojo Jubilates as Daughter Gains Admission into Babcock University

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is a proud mother who will forever be grateful to God for giving her good children that have not brought shame to her.

The actress was recently part of the guest that turned up for their ward’s matriculation ceremony which took place today at Babcock University.

Iyabo is all out at ensuring that she give her children the best education in life and they are part of the reasons why she is working herself out to ensure that she builds a strong empire for them

Happy to see her daughter matriculate today, she wrote, “Lord as i have lived to witness my daughter's matriculation, i shall live to witness her convocation and many many more good things.