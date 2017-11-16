Singer, Davido Signs New Artiste into DMW Record Label

Singer, Davido, is not slowing down at all as the singer as just signed another artiste into his DMW record label.

Since signing some talents into the label not all has been making him proud yet he still has positive believe in his team whom he hopes will also make a difference in the Nigeria music industry.

Davido in a bid to ensure that his label competes with other labels in the country and produce good talents has decided to sign singer, SHABBA better known as Peruzzivibes.