Former MBGN, Flora Jacobs Nominated for Starzz Personality Awards

Onetime Ex Miss Akwa Ibom, Flora Jacobs who has been based in the United Kingdom, has been nominated for the Starzz Personality Awards 2017.

Flora whose parents are from delta state but represented Akwa Ibom at the MBGN Pageant many years back, has been busy shuttling between Nigeria and UK where she is known for her charity works as she is also the Organising Secretary Delta Diapora Vanguard UK.

She is also Youth Offending Service Volunteer in one of the London Boroughs, UK, and she is well respected by many.

Starzz Awards 2017 will be coming up on the 10th of December, 2017, at Lekki Astoria event centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Flora was the model on First Bank Centenary TV advert which was a hit in the late 90s and also a model on Arut beauty soap advert on TV.