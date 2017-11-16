Actor, Tony Umez Celebrates 18years Wedding Anniversary

These days it seems difficult to find real and true love and for those who have found already, they are guiding theirs jealously like Nollywood actor, Tony Umez.

Tony and his wife have been able to tolerate each other for about 18years now and still counting with the hope that they will clock 100years together.

The actor is currently filled with joy as his marriage clocks 18years. “Hey there my super-lovely people. Today, my Diamond and I celebrate 18 years of togetherness in marriage. May the Good Lord continue to richly bless, increase and bind us together forever. 18 gbosas to the woman that COMPLETES me.”