Actress, Hilda Dokubo Slams Governor of Rivers State, Others

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is not happy with the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi and current governor of the state, Wike, have been going about bringing shame to the state.

The actress in some minutes video shared online pointed out that the two men are the brain behind the state failure to grow in all spheres because of the hate that has brewed between them over the years.

Hilda warned that the shame they have brought to the state is too much as they need to be matured in whatever they do because the state does not belong to them alone but for everyone.

While ranting on social media, she said, “11th of November has been baptized international day of impunity by Ameachi and Wike. These two men are the biggest beneficiaries of the governance system of Rivers state. Today, they are the reason for our under development, insecurity, destruction of properties and loss of lives. Their security men will now pull government weapons against themselves and their media people will feast on it as though they have just won for themselves a trophy and some people will actually justify these rubbish from the grounds of politics and political divide. You all need to stop, it is time for the two of you to drop this hate and display of arrogance and ego tripping. Rivers state needs to move forward, the state is bigger than the two of you and if you are a Rivers man or woman out there supporting these rubbish, shame on you, Rivers state is bigger than the two of them, we need to come to that realization.”