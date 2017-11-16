Actress, Oge Okoye Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, is a year older and the actress has decided to share some nice words for herself just to celebrate how far and well God has brought her.

Just like every other celebrity, the actress has had her own share of both the good and bad side of fame yet she has been able to scale through the whole journey.

It’s her day and she wrote, “It's yet another today and a gift from you to me....It's another day to remember your help through the years...With A heart of Gratitude, I have come to thank you for the strength divine to face all the challenges that ever came my way. All through my stay here on earth, You have given me so much to be grateful for and I am here in adoration, Bowing to the Awe of your Love. Thanks for another Birthday Dear Lord....It's Been You All the Way.

“She is an elegant creature with every hair in place, her clothes just perfect. She seems confident, relaxed & cool...There you think is a Woman who feels Secure...It isn't so. She is as Scared and Insecure as you are. She only learnt how to handle her Insecurities and Fears, how to feel relaxed in spite of the pressures of Life and How to feel in Control of herself. The toughest job in the World is to be a Complete, Happy Woman.”