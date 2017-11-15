modernghana logo

Nollywood At Large

Actor, Daniel K Daniel Releases Pre-Wedding Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actor, Daniel K Daniel Releases Pre-Wedding Photos

It would be recalled that handsome Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel, had his traditional marriage some months back, well, he is all ready for the main wedding.

The actor has just released his pre-wedding photos as he counts down to the main day of his white wedding which is going to be star studded.

Daniel has for a long time been able to keep his relationship away from social media and not many were able to detect who his woman is until the day a video of him proposing went viral.

Anyways, he can no longer remain single as he has done well for himself and so he needs someone to support him in everything including the kitchen and the other room.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

