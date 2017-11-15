Actor, Jnr Pope Celebrates Son in Style as he Turns 3

Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, can’t be much happier than turning around to see the happy family God has blessed him with and making things go well for him to care for them.

The actor recently released stunning photos of his son, Jason, whom he is grooming to become a pilot in the future as he turns a year older.

Pope’s son turns 3years of age and it is a day for the father to recall all the incidents that took place on the day of his delivery which according to him was script well prepared by God for a great man to be born.

"On this day 3 years ago at exactly 5:15 pm. I witnessed your birth. I stood beside your mum all the way through,Not just me God was with us too. I remember vividly,You kicked so hard while in the womb knocking and kept turning like someone who wants to leave the warm room or like someone who just won a gold medal asking to join our family. The Sight of your head and later shoulders,gave me the chills, the screams of your mum and the runnings of the nurses,I needed some pills.All was a drama clearly recorded in my memory;A script distinctively written by God and a successful hit it became as I welcomed a little me ,just like me into the world," he wrote.