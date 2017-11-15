Robaz Entertainment Arrives with fanfare

Call it the latest entertainment outfit in town, and you won’t be wrong. You would however, be wrong to think it’s the usual entertainment companies that abound in the country, as it’s not.

It’s ROBAZ Entertainment, and it has arrived on the global entertainment scene with purpose and intent which were announced to the world when it was unveiled by Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, and Wazobia FM OAP, Igos, during a world press conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

ROBAZ Entertainment does its things in a unique way, and the conference was no exception to that sacrosanct rule.

Speaking about it, highly rated comedian, actor, musicologist and Airtel brand ambassador, Monkals, who’s also RE’s manager, said, “This conference is the first of its kind in Nigeria. Not only will we present RE’s first signed music artist, Martinz Ega, he’ll also perform with a live band to prove the stuff he’s made of.”

And true to Monkals’ words, Ega gave a good account of himself with a scintillating performance that left no doubt he’s prepared to take on the music industry.

Speaking further, Monkals said Robaz Entertainment is not into music only, but movies and events as well. “We’re starting out with the record label arm of Robaz Entertainment first, and Martinz Ega is our first artist that we’re pushing out to the world. But we’re also into movies and we’ll come out with a movie soon. And also events. We’re holding a major event outside Lagos soon next year and in Lagos too soonest.”

Philip Robor Asiotu, CEO, Robaz Entertainment, is its main man and chief financier. He spoke as well, saying he established Robaz Entertainment to give back to the society that made him the success he is now as an internationally recognized businessman transacting all over the world and with offices in Dubai and Nigeria amongst others.

“I don’t want to talk too much, but I’ll say Robaz Entertainment is here to set the standard and let our actions speak for us. You’ve seen Martinz Ega perform. Why did we sign him? Simple. He has a message, lots of things to tell the people and we’ll support him fully to do that. That way, he’ll make timeless music which is our desire.”

To officially conclude the conference, the noble task of unveiling the Robaz Entertainment logo was carried out by Kadiri, Igos and Mr and Mrs Asiotu.