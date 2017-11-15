Singer, Dammy Krane, has joined the league of celebs that have been welcoming early Christmas gift even before the celebration begins.
Singer, Dammy Krane Acquires Brand new Car
The singer recently gifted himself a brand new car and he could not hide his joy as he shared it to his fans to celebrate with him.
The past few months has not been easy for the singer after he was involved in a fraud case but thanks be to God that his team of lawyers were able to help clear his name.