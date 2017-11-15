Actress, Empress Njamah Looking Sexy all the Time (photos)

Pretty Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is enjoying the dividend of doing well to others and God has continually blessed beyond her imagination.

Despite her wealth, many have wondered why she is yet to settle down with a man of her choice, well, like the saying, “they don’t catch late comer when it comes to marriage,” so there is no need to rush for her.

The actress keeps looking radiant by the day and that is because she is happy with herself and people around as she does not allow anything to bother her.