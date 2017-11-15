Actor, Jim Iyke Looks Dapper as he Steps out in South Africa

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, is really busy with building a strong empire for himself and he is not taking anything for granted.

The actor is currently in South Africa where he has been attending various meetings, granting interviews and networking.

Jim is trying to ensure that he gets good content available for his TV show, which will soon be going live anytime soon.

Each day, his investments is growing as he also has share in a table water business, fashion business and now TV show, yet he still has other things being planned out.