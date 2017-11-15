YAMAHA and ONE HALLELUJAH RECORDS COLLABORATES TO EMPOWER SOUND ENGINEERS IN LAGOS STATE"

The Second Edition of YAMAHA PA SEMINAR FOR SOUND ENGINEERS kicks off today November 14th, 2017 at The Mezzaine Hall, Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi, 47, Alfred Rewane Road Ikoyi Lagos .

This seminar specifically designed to empower young Nigerians who are sound engineers and also expose them to the latest Yamaha PA products is in collaboration with the official record label of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, One Hallelujah Records.

These two days program is aimed at reaching and delivering the best of hands-on and theoretical coaching and tutoring to over 120 Nigerians. The first edition which held at the Redemption Camp in July had close to 200 Nigerians in attendance and the feedback from participants in the program has been phenomenal.

Mr. Sixtus Eze, (Sales & Marketing Executive, Sub-Saharan Africa) who has tirelessly being working on this initiative with the coordinator for One Hallelujah Records, Pastor Lanre Oyegbola, mentioned that Yamaha recognizing that quality sound is critical to quality ministration, hence the design for this collaborative effort is to provide regular tune-up program for sound engineers. This program according to him would soon be holding in Port-Harcourt and Abuja in the first quarter of 2018.

