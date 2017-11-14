Comedian, Akpororo, might not be the best hubby but within his stint in the Nigerian entertainment industry, he has been able to make a name for himself.
Comedian Akpororo Celebrates 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary
The comedian cannot hide how much joy he feels for how well God has blessed him both with a good wife, baby and recently, a house of his own.
God has done it yet again for him as his marriage has just clocked two years and still counting.