TBoss, Sends Tongue Wagging, Attends Event Without Undies (photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, seems to be all out for the fame that comes with the reality show she attended and not about what the future holds for her.

Since leaving the reality show, TBoss has been in the eye of many especially with the type of outfits she steps out with.

Each day, she is becoming controversial and she is enjoying it despite the bashing from some quarters and it is bringing her the money she craves for.

Recently, she got many talking after she stepped out for the just concluded AFRIMMA awards held in Lagos, with the kind of outfit she wore.

Our beloved Tboss sent tongues wagging when she walked down the red carpet in an outfit that showed her cleavages which obviously shows that she had no bra on likewise her private part as she did not also wear pants.

Hmm, it is well, all in the name of fashion, we now see things that can easily blind one’s eye, well, we will make heaven no matter the torments we get from all these fashion we see each day.