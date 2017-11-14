It’s Official, Singer, Kiss Daniel Unveils New Record Label

It all started as a rumour about singer, Kiss Daniel, parting ways with his record label, G-Worldwide entertainment, but it has been confirmed.

It is now official that the singer has moved on as he has joined some of his industry colleagues to establish his own record label.

Kiss Daniel has just unveiled his label logo and name which is FLY BOY Incorporated (FBI). With this latest development, the singer will be able to do his music freely without any hindrance and will also be able to feature on other artistes videos.