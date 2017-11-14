Singer, Duncan Mighty Gets Another Government Contract

Ever wonder how come Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty, has been making his millions of naira, well, no need to worry so much because aside music, engineering works pays.

The singer has been swimming in millions as he continues to get lots of government contracts which he has been executing judiciously.

He has not given the Police the avenue to come after him as he ensures that whatever contract he gets from either the government or private individual is well executed.

He recently shared photos of himself and the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwor Wike, as they take a tour to inspect some project they needs to be done and the level at which some jobs have gotten to.

Indeed, the singer is blessed beyond measures which is why he is ever ready to share to those that do not have whenever the chance comes.