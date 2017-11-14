Actress, Iyabo Ojo, Ronke Odusanya Steps out to Support Liz Da Silva

It is not easy having good friends come around to support you irrespective of their religious beliefs and that is what the likes of actress, Iyabo Ojo, Ronke Odusanya did for their colleague, Liz Da Silva.

The actresses stepped out to support each other over the weekend as actress, Liz Da Silva’s church held its 28th, Adult Harvest.

Although, Iyabo Ojo, does not attend the White Garment church, but there is no time she is being invited for an event in the church that she does not honour because we all serve the same God.

It was indeed a colourful event which saw members go glory to God for bringing them this far all through the beginning of the year without them shading tears of sorrow.