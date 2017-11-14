Actress, Joke Jigan Shame Haters as She Steps out with her Lover

Being a celebrity is not easy as every eye will be on that fellow to know things he/she is up to and sometimes, these tends to be a serious pressure on those involved.

It takes a celebrity with a strong heart to be able to withstand all the challenges that comes with fame and still remain focus like Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan.

It would be recalled that some months back, the actress was in the news after she posted a message on her social media page about relationship which some people turned it the other way round saying her relationship with her man has failed.

Well, the actress has decided to put her haters to shame after she stepped out with her man in a matching outfit for a friend’s event.

They both look good together and this goes to show that all is well with the two love birds who have overtime used their love up photos to set the social media on fire.