Singer, Tiwa Savage Admits she did wear Underwear to AFRIMA Awards

Singer, Tiwa Savage, seems to be enjoying stepping out without undies and it has gradually become part of her that she has come to accept it that way.

The singer stepped out for the just concluded AFRIMA awards with an adoring outfit which left the camera lens flashing at her every move.

She has admitted to her fans that the outfit took her designer two months to make as she was told not to wear anything underneath because everything has been put in place to cover the vital pparts of her body.

Sharing the process of her outfit, she wrote, “Where do I start with this dress ... so this custom piece took over 2 months to make because it was hand made from scratch, each crystal, each tassel ... Gertz told me to be bold and wear absolutely nothing under because he has placed everything in the right place to cover my "bits" in his own words and he promised it would look great and he delivered this absolutely stunning dress for me. Pics don't do it enough justice.”