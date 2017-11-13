Comedian, Seyi Law’s Wife, Daughter Step out in Matching Outfit

Comedian Seyi Law, is just one proud man that will always look back at his coming and his family and just keep appreciating God.

The comedian was filled with joy seeing the two people that add so much joy in his home which are his wife and daughter, Tiwa.

Seyi Law is ready to spend his last penny to ensure that he provides the best life for his family and he is not looking back at what anyone will say.

His wife and daughter recently stepped out in matching outfit and it left many wondering who rocked it better.