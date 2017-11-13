modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Nollywood At Large

Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Release more Baby Shower Photos

Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, cannot wait to welcome her baby girl as the main day draws closer.

Just some few days back, the actress had a baby shower with lots friends turning up for her celebration as they await the cry of the bundle of joy.

Since going through the nine months journey, the actress has not hit movie location as she is treading softly so she will not have to stress herself.

Aside acting, the actress also owns a school which is already running with parents bringing their wards for enrolment.

