OMG!! Actress, Judith Audu lays Strong Prayers for her Hubby

There are many ways of doing things that will make a good marriage last and one of such ways is by creating little of no time to appreciate the one that has been able to put smiles on your face like Nollywood actress cum producer, Judith Audu.

It has not been an easy ride for her especially in the Nigerian entertainment industry where women are not really appreciated but having a caring and loving hubby has helped in making the actress scale through tough huddles with the grace of God.

Her marriage is not that rosy but she has been able to manage it with her man the best way she can and things have been moving the way they want as she keeps waking up each day and cuddling her man while having early morning chat on their plans for the day.

Judith who is using her marriage as example to teach others how to manage their home appreciated her hubby for being that supportive man she has always prayed for as she prayed for him to prosper in everything he does.

“Just want to say THANK YOUUUUUU Morten @mortenfoght for giving me wings and teaching me how to fly higher than have ever imagined... May the Good Lord open the heavens and Rain endless Blessings on you and May everything you Lay your hands on Blossom and Flourish,” she wrote.