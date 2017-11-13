actor, mr patrick gets mercedes benz jeep as christmas gift

Popular comic actor who introduced the idea of Slap Stick comedy, Mr Patrick, has steadily proven to many that he knows what he is doing despite many talents copying his style of comedy.

He has been busy creating various skits and he has been doing well for himself despite spending so much to air some of it on TV stations.

Well, it seems the Christmas celebration came early for the actor as he just got himself a new Mercedes Benz jeep to celebrate his hard work.