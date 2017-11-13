modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
53 minutes ago | Commics News

Actor, Mr Patrick Gets Mercedes Benz Jeep as Christmas Gift

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
actor, mr patrick gets mercedes benz jeep as christmas gift

Popular comic actor who introduced the idea of Slap Stick comedy, Mr Patrick, has steadily proven to many that he knows what he is doing despite many talents copying his style of comedy.

He has been busy creating various skits and he has been doing well for himself despite spending so much to air some of it on TV stations.

Well, it seems the Christmas celebration came early for the actor as he just got himself a new Mercedes Benz jeep to celebrate his hard work.

1113201791858 mr patrick 2

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

quot-img-1choosing the path of least resistance is what makes men and rivers crooked

By: agoogi quot-img-1
body-container-line