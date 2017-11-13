I’ve no Cause to Regret Singing for God…Singer, Frank Edwards

Gospel singer, Frank Edward, is one of the most respected and sort after singer as far as gospel music is concern and since attaining that stardom, he has not looked back.

The singer sure has lots of story to tell about his life back then and now but the grace of God found him and today, he has been touching lives the best way he can and God keeps blessing him each day without having opportunity to regret.

Frank shared a throwback photo of himself playing the Piano in church as he explained that it has always been his wish to play the keyboard and serve God the best way he can but he never knew that God had so much in stock for him than playing the Piano.

In his words, “My BLW story I joined the ministry as a young boy. No dream, No hope, all I wanted to do was just to play that piano, I just wanted to serve and the man of GOD pastor Chris Oyakhilome began to feed me the word of GOD! He said all u need is in the word, the word will produce in you what it talks about.. it’s been 16 years now.. See the effect of the word on me !!!!!”