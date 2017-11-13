Actress, Nadia Buari Enjoying Motherhood

It’s really good being a mother and not just that but having the right family members who love and value you as an in-law just like the case of Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari.

The actress, since welcoming her twins has been a bit off the public radar and that has because she has been able to device means of balancing her work and home front.

She now spends more of her time with her kids and family ensuring that they get the best care they deserve as she also shuttles between movie location and other private businesses.

It was a cool weekend for the actress as she created time to play around with her girls in the compound and you agree with me that she is really doing fine as a mother.