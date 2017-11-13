Actress, Uche Ogbodo Flaunts Growing Backside After Serious Squats

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, may have given birth but she is not ready to allow child bearing affect her sexy looks which she is already getting back.

The actress has for a while been at the gym and she is doing fine with her various workout routines especially with squating which is paying off.

She so desires to have that killer backside and yes, our dear actress will soon be competing with the likes of actress, Moyo Lawal, who has been threatening many with hers.

Uche could not hide how happy she is seeing that her backside is already coming out just the way she has always wanted and all thanks to the seriousness she put at the gym. “Told you to Wait for it Squats Paying Off.”