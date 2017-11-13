Actress, Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy in Germany

There are some old faces in Nollywood that we no longer hear about and while some have passed away, some are either into other businesses or marriage have taken them away like actress, Sandra Achums.

Recall back then in Nollywood old days, Sandra and other stars were the hot cake in the industry that many always wanted to see them as producers also scramble to have their faces on the productions.

Hmm, no matter where they are today, they have really made a mark in the industry that has grown so fast and their names will never be forgotten.

The good thing about Sandra is that she left the industry to go get married and she has long ago relocated to Germany where her hubby is based and she is blessed with kids.

In fact, the actress has just welcomed another baby boy whom she has named Ryan, as she shared the good news some days back.