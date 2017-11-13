Wow, Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson Pregnant for British man

Wow, nobody saw this coming from Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, as the actress is about 7months pregnant.

The news of the actress pregnancy broke out after she shared pictures of herself celebrating her birthday as she stated that the pregnancy is the best gift she can ever get.

She joins the league of other celebrities who are not married but just ready to have their babies for any man they feel their heart goes for.

It would be recalled that it was actress, Nadia Buari, who welcomed set of twins about two years ago and till date, she is still hiding the identity of her man and now Yvonne has joined too.

News has it that the father of her unborn child is not a Ghanaian neither is he actor, John Dumelo but a British man whom the actress has been seeing for some time now.