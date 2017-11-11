Actress, Funke Adesiyan Reaping the Dividend of her Farm as She Enjoys in Atlanta

Not many might love Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, but the actress does not care because she has come a long way as many have stabbed her at the back.

The actress is not just depending on acting for money as she is also into Agriculture by havinga Pig farm and fish farm which has been doing well.

Funke has not stopped enjoying herself the best way she can and in her usual manner, she has jetted out of the country as she is currently in Atlanta, USA.

Like she rightly puts it, “I have been stabbed in the back by those I needed the most. I have been lied to by those I love. I have felt alone when I couldn't afford to be. But at the end, I have learnt to be my own best friend because there's gonna be days when no one will be there for me except ME. Forget story, this power girl finds her own strength from within. Find yours.”