Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Looking Cool as She Plans Father’s Burial

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu Abraham, has proven that she is a strong woman and will not allow anything that has happened to her affect her job.

Recall that the actress lost her father some weeks back, well, she is going about her regular activities like nothing has happened.

But despite all that, she is still at her best as she creates little out of no time to join her family in ensuring that they give her father a befitting burial in couple of weeks.

