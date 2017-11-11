Actress, Halima Abubakar Flaunts Banging Body in Public

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is really getting her groove back all thanks to God who has spared her life all through the challenging period she went through.

The actress has not had it rosy health wise but God showed up by granting her another opportunity to impact lives as she endured the pain she went through under the surgical knife.

Halima is recovering very fast and she does not look like someone who was down because she is eating and having a good rest while she goes about her regular business.

Checkout some pretty photos of her recently and her banging body catching our fancy.