10 minutes ago

Singer, Alabi Pasuma Turns 50years

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Popular Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma, is a year older and the singer cum actor, has joined the league of celebrities who releases different photos to celebrate their day.

Pasuma who has been an inspiration to many is blessed with lovely children who have made him proud and are doing fine in their various fields while he seats back to watch them and support them when the need arises.

The singer is not getting any younger as he turns 50years of age and still counting.

11112017123012 pasuma 2

11112017123012 pasuma 1 copy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

