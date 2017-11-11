Gloria Doyle Set to Make her Debut TV Talk show - "UNBROKEN WINGS"

Delectable Nigerian Gospel Sensation, Singer-Songwriter who is also a Performer, an Actress, Inspirational Speaker, Gloria Doyle, has taken a Quantum leap in her career and Calling as an Evangelist, Expressing her joy in a brief interview with the Reporter said "This is a right move in the right direction for me and I give all Glory to God Almighty"

The Just concluded Audition for Selection of the Co-Presenter which held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at HOMAT Event Centre, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos, recorded a Good turnout of women willing and ready to identify with her and her Vision.

Gloria Doyle popularly known as @YeyeGospel described 'UnBroken Wings' as a TV Interactive Talk Show that is Based on Our Everyday Life Experiences.

"The Shooting of the Talk Show is expected to commence soon and this will be an opportunity to reach out to the world addressing important social real life issues, such as Gender inequality, Marital abuse, Child Abuse, Drug Abuse and Domestic violence, as well as the violation of individual and collective rights especially of women including Children”, she said.

The Gospel Artiste Also named Kola Williams OJ - (@OjMediaNetwork) as the Official Producer and Director of The TV Talk Show and assigned the position of Host|Presenter to herself.

"The Talk show which also marks Gloria Doyle's Debut as a TV Host is well packaged with different segments to heal lives, give hope and definition to all and sundry. We plan to be on every possible local and digital cable station here in Lagos before we begin to move into other parts of the country. AN24 TV a YouTube Channel with a high rate of Subscribers and followership are part of Teaming up with Gloria Doyle as Executive Producer".