"do not be foolhardy towards political mendacity just to satisfy the few silly sycophants around you, for your accountability will surely come"By: Baffour Kyei
Yvonne Okoro Steps Out in Style, Seeking Likes and Comments
Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has come out in a very nice outfit, asking her fans to like her picture and comment that she is pretty.
The beautiful actress is always looking hot and catchy as she has got a very good dress sense and nice body structure.
“Dont have a great caption.I Just want You to like my picture and Say My Dress is Pretty.” She wrote.