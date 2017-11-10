Actress, Chika Ike Reveals how She Makes her Money

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, recently turned a year older and it was indeed a day to be grateful to God for everything she has been able to achieve so far and more awaiting.

The actress while thanking everyone for the well wishes stated that one of the secret of her success is having vision Book or Board.

She disclosed that she has been doing that for about 10years now and it has been working well for her as she has been able to map out the things which are very important to her.

According to her, “I stand and I deal ... #newage #newgoals One of my secrets of success is having a vision Book or Board. I’ve been doing this for 10years. If you don’t have one, get one now!!!. It can be a plain board or a note book. Write all your goals (long term and short term ) with a set deadline or date for each goal ... There is power in putting down your dreams, but it’s not enough to write things down , you must also execute your goals ....put your words into action . Nothing ventured nothing gained!”