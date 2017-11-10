modernghana logo

Actress, Mercy Johnson Blessed with good Hubby

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, Prince Okojie, is just that one type of hubby most single ladies are praying to have as he creates time to hang around with his family.

Prince Okojie has not allowed his work affect his home front as he ensures that he spends quality time with his wife and kids instead of hanging out with friends drinking.

Its already a weekend and he is at home all day with them which gives the children that happiness that daddy is always with them and when they are asleep, it is time for mummy and daddy to play around.

