Actress, Lilian Bach Turns a Year Older

Pretty Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach, is a year older and it’s all about thanksgiving which is what she has been doing.

Lilian was one of the many faces that gave life to Nollywood until she suddenly travelled out of the country to focus on other businesses.

Since returning to the country, she maintained a low profile as she once a while attends some events around the country.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

