Singer, Ruggedman Writes Open Letter to BlackFace

Singer, Blackface, is getting it hot now since making dirty rants about singer, 2face and Ruggedman of having failed career.

While 2face on the other hand has since replied, Ruggedman has come out serving Blackface the way he deserves as he describes him as a jealous, washed up artist who can’t keep up with his fellow artists

Read below;

My dear @blackfacenaija I greet you. I saw your little interview on @pulsenigeria247 and decided to take a little time off to answer your call.

I have been doing my best in setting good examples for young cats and I feel great seeing them doing good. It’s sad I have to write this, but they will understand.

I am and will always be a fan of your one and only album “Ghetto Child” that had some conscious tracks in it. By the way, i am sure you are not blind and can see that Nigeria is still not as great as we want. So why aren’t you singing everyday about it like you said you expected me to keep doing about artists copying?

Every time I read about you on social media you are complaining and ranting. If your people around you won’t tell you the truth i will.

You are begining to look like a sad, jealous, washed up artist who can’t keep up with his fellow artists. Like you can’t make music anymore.

An example is the fact you claim you wrote certain songs @official2baba allegedly stole.

A grown man would hit the studio and record more of such songs like 2baba, myself, @soundsultan , the great @daddyshowkey , @realafricanchina and @oritsefemi have been doing and prove to the world you wrote them.

But you turn town crier at any opportunity you get in front of a camera. I dont want to believe that complaining on interviews and calling artists names is your only hold on relevance.

You should be smart enough to see that the media are manipulating you for content and turning you into a laughing stock.

My brother you are too talented and too old for all this. You are now a veteran upcoming artist bro. Putting my name in your interview was a wrong move.

So my sincere advice to you is face the fact that @official2baba is not your dad and owes you nothing. Let the man drink water and drop cup.If you had proof of your claims you would have gone to court all these years.

The fact that you are old in the game doesn’t make you an analyst.

Not every old man is wise and the even the wise ones know when and how to talk.

My brother if you hit the studios as much as you rant, I know one good song would have come out.

This is the last time I will talk to you on these matters. God bless