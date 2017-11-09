Ebonyi State Governor Chases Away Pregnant Woman Found Mixing Concrete

Not every time bad things is being said about the Nigerian politicians because some of them truly have good hearts and are ready to support anyone they come across by grace though.

Recently, there was a case of pregnant woman who was seen mixing concrete at the Mushroom farm project in Abakaliki, in Ebonyi state but she was found by grace as the governor of the state, David Umahi, shocked her with an unexpected gift.

The pregnant woman was given the sum of N200,000 and asked to go home immediately and start up a business that could fetch her money to care for her unborn child.

The woman identified as Gloria Nwankwo, from Ishieke, Izzi L. G. A. was among the labourers mixing concrete.