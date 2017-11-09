Gloria Doyle Officially Unveiled As Brand Ambassador Of @EKOYARDSALE

Delectable Gospel Singer-Songwriter and Performer Gloria Doyle [email protected] has Officially been Unveiled as the Brand Ambassador of @ekoYardSale on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

The “BABA NA YOU” Crooner, Gloria Doyle popularly known as YeyeGospel, and her label boss, Kola Williams OJ - (@OJMEDIANETWORK) both shared the news on their social media pages.

The endorsement of Gloria Doyle by eKoYARDSALE is expected to make the products, services, and other offerings of eKoYARDSALE more appealing to customers and drive preference for the brand. She will be the Face of Ekoyardsale at celebrations and promotional events, trade displays and exhibitions which will take place at Muri Okunola Park on Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 December, 2017.

Indeed, for EkoYardSale and Gloria Doyle this is definitely the start of a journey filled with long lasting smiles.