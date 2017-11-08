Actor, Kayode Adebayo Gushes Over Baby

Actor and Filmmaker, Kayode Adebayo recently posted the picture of his baby girl who is barely a month old.

The actor is gushing over his pretty baby girl as according to him, having a baby is a life-changer, giving you a whole perspective on why you wake up everyday.

His baby girl is growing very fast and from the look of things, she is going to be a daddy’s girl. Just like he said, she is a good girl.

According to him, “Having a baby is a life-changer. It gives you a whole other perspective on why you wake up every day, and A new baby is like the beginning of all things – wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities .MICHELLE is a good girl...”.