8 minutes ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood Actor, Osita Iheme, Spotted Resting his Head on Bidemi Kosoko,s Chest

Popular Nollywood Actor, Osita Iheme, was seen resting his head on Nollywood Actress, Bidemi Kosoko,s chest.

These actists were at the behind the scene of Professor Johnbull season 5 and were not alone but were with other actists.

Osita has never stopped making his fans happy as he is always doing one thing or the other to put smiles on their faces.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

