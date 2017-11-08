Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Matriculates

Nollywood teenage actress, Regina Daniels, recently matriculated as she is now a student in one of the universities in the East, which is yet to be disclosed.

On her instagram page, while posting pictures of her on the matriculation gown, she wrote, “Remember that time you thought you wouldn't survive ? Well you did and you will do it again”.

Pretty Regina has never given up, she keeps aiming high. We wish her well in her academic pursuit as this is another step to greatness she has taken.