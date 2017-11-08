Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, advises ladies in the United States to balance work and play.
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Advises Ladies to Play and not Work Alone
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, advises ladies in the United States to balance work and play.
She advised them to hit the club when they can and not make it work alone. She keeps remembering her parents who have to live in a very tiny apartment in London, till retirement.
The challenges of working with civil servants, why she brought the whistle blower policy and several others keep making her feel frustrated.