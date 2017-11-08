Peter Okoye Wishes Brothers Wife, Anita Okoye, Happy Birthday

Popular musician, Peter Okoye took to his instagram page to wish his twin brother’s wife, Anita Okoye a happy birthday.

Following the comments on his page, his fans are commending him for taking time to do so and making his late mum proud as this shows that he shares the same chromosome with Paul.

He has won a lot of fans heart with this act of generosity and love and his fans are waiting and hoping to see him back with his brother soon.

“Happy birthday Mama Ejima……..More blessings coming”, he wrote.