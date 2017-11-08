Ajomole Oyindamola Emerges Face of Nigeria World

Face of Nigeria World held over the weekend was the biggest night of Pageantry and a night where the biggest stars were present.

19 Beautiful contestants representing different states in Nigeria participated in the contest, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world and Miss Lagos, Oyindamilola Ajomole set a new record as she emerged as the Winner of Face Of Nigeria World 2017 and went home with a brand new Toyota Avalon Car.

Judges present at the event includes Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe ,Blessing Gold Eze ,Peggy Orvie and Mr Ayo Collins

Award Recipients On The Night includes Adunni Ade, Moyo Lawal, Mrs Efua Edeh, Mr Ayo Collins, Omono Ibe and popular Nigerian celebrity twins Aneke.

Other winners on the night were Miss Niger (Omolabake Ndako), Miss Rivers (Duru Obianuju), Miss Delta (Peace Lana), Miss Akwaibom (Meg Eyo).

The event was held at the prestigious Bespoke Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos State and was hosted by ex Bb naija house mate Eriata Ese and Emmanuela Iloba.