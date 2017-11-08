Omoni Oboli Releases New Photos Ahead Of The Release Of Wives On Strike
Bbb Media
Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli, who has in the past years, been gracing the industry with her Blockbuster movies, including Okafor's Law, Wives On Strike, Fist Lady, and being Mrs Elliot, is set to drop another blockbuster movie come December 29 2017, titled, Wives On Strike; The Revolution.
The beautiful actress and producer, following her survival in a fire accident, has therefore, decided to grace the internet with adorable photos prior to the release of her movie, Wives On Strike.
