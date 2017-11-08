modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Omoni Oboli Releases New Photos Ahead Of The Release Of Wives On Strike

Bbb Media
Omoni Oboli Releases New Photos Ahead Of The Release Of Wives On Strike

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli, who has in the past years, been gracing the industry with her Blockbuster movies, including Okafor's Law, Wives On Strike, Fist Lady, and being Mrs Elliot, is set to drop another blockbuster movie come December 29 2017, titled, Wives On Strike; The Revolution.

The beautiful actress and producer, following her survival in a fire accident, has therefore, decided to grace the internet with adorable photos prior to the release of her movie, Wives On Strike.

1182017104955 omoni 2

1182017104955 omoni 3

1182017104955 omoni 4

1182017104955 omoni

quot-img-1LOVE IS LIKE A GLASS IT SHOULD BE HANDLED WITH CARE WHEN IT BREAKS IT CAN'T BE REPAIRED WELL

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1
body-container-line