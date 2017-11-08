Bayray McNwizu releases Sexy, Sultry and enchanting Pictures

Nollywood actress, Bayray McNwizu who is getting all the attention in Nollywood at the moment has released new pictures.

Bayray who is widely regarded as talented came into limelight after winning the third Amstel Malta Box office reality show in 2009.

Bayray who has starred in so many blockbuster movies like "Lies Men Tell", "The Visit", "Trace", “Tiwa’s Baggage’ and ‘Hire a Man’, a movie which was one of the biggest movies in 2017, has released new pictures as a representation of her versatility and flexibility.

The pictures show the sexy and sultry side of the actress lend credence to her daring part and her willingness to push the envelope.